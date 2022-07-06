 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gannett: Save the Opinions!

The Opinion section is one of the most valuable sections of the Arizona Daily Star. The opinions from various viewpoints expand well beyond the sound-bites we see on television. The majority are well thought out and presented. Although I probably do not agree with about half of the viewpoints I do not view that as negative decisiveness. Frequently, it opens my mind to the differing views and helps me form my own opinions. Why not cut some of the endless coverage of U of A sports instead? How much do we possibly need to know about every game and every wrong prediction of the next season's success? By definition of winners and losers, sports are the most decisive of all your Sections!

Gerald Lavallee

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

