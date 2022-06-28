 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gannett terminating editorial cartoons and opinion columinists

I was alarmed today by Fitzsimmons' report that Gannett was terminating all content produced by editorial cartoonists and opinion writers. Gannett's excuse is that we readers don't want newspapers to tell us what to think. To the contrary, if we don't have the opportunity to read writers with whom we agree and with whom we disagree we create even less knowledge, less understanding and less ability to think for ourselves. The opinion pages and cartoons are essential to enlarging our perspectives. This is just an excuse by Gannett to suppress exchange of ideas. I hope Lee publications holds firm on the right of us readers to read a variety of opinions and cartoons.

Diane Wilson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

