Letter: GAO report on Covid19 response does not fault Trump!
Letter: GAO report on Covid19 response does not fault Trump!

A just released GAO report on the government's response to COVID-19 showed that after the H1H1 Swine flu virus in 2009, the National Stockpile of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was not replenished under the Obama and Biden administration. The report said that the National Stockpile was not equipped or had the capacity to handle the enormous amount of PPEs, ventillators and other medical equipment required by states to combat the Covid19 virus pandemic. The report stated "Both the Congress and the administration have acted to mobilize resources quickly to help the nation respond to and recover from the pandemic..." The report faulted the CDC for having an incomplete and inconsistent testing data that hurt the government's response. It faulted states for having antiquated unemployment payment systems, and it found that due to a Treasury interpretation of law, they did not check deceased records resulting in over a $billion of the stimulus money going to deceased people. So where is the fault of Trump in all of this? Nowhere!

Paula Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

