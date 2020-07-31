You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Gap in polling numbers
Letter: Gap in polling numbers

There is speculation recently that the widening gap in presidential poll numbers may be due, in part, to some people staying silent in their support for Trump when giving their opinions to poll takers. Supposedly this happened during the 2016 election as well. What does that say about those who lack the courage of conviction to stand for one candidate or another? Are they simply afraid how others will react? That’s pretty weak. Perhaps there’s another reason: That it’s time to stop flicking away the tapping of your better angel on your shoulder, and reexamine your standing in the human race.

Steve Gray

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

