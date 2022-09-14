Letter: Garland has the evidence to lock him up

Attorney General Merrick Garland may prove himself to have been more astute and cagey in his Department of Justice’s (DOJ) arduously protracted investigation into the mind-numbing and weighty catalog of the innumerable Trump crimes just since 2017.

Many of the crimes the entire world saw on TV by may be freighted with political overtones while those revealed by the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid, and vividly described by Rubin below, are incontestable and blatant violations of U.S. security laws

Garland has Trump nailed for crimes that imperiled America’s security.

Lock him up!

Mort Ganeles

Foothills