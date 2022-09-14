 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Garland has the evidence to lock him up

  • Comments

Attorney General Merrick Garland may prove himself to have been more astute and cagey in his Department of Justice’s (DOJ) arduously protracted investigation into the mind-numbing and weighty catalog of the innumerable Trump crimes just since 2017.

Many of the crimes the entire world saw on TV by may be freighted with political overtones while those revealed by the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid, and vividly described by Rubin below, are incontestable and blatant violations of U.S. security laws

Garland has Trump nailed for crimes that imperiled America’s security.

Lock him up!

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: MAGA Republicans

In a nationally televised speech from Philadelphia, President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as evil, and a "clear and present danger" to o…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News