Letter: Gas Chamber

A guest opinion article explaining why the gas chamber is barbaric. Some participants have choked and convulsed prior to dying. No mention of how the victims agonized at the time of the murder, or the families afterward. 77% voted that no one should suffer needlessly when being put to death. I wonder if those numbers came from a show of votes at a local tree hugging club? To cut to the chase I'm in favor of doing away with the death penalty. Surprised ? I think I speak for many when I say that when you can GUARANTEE he/she will spend every last day til he dies in jail, go ahead. But not let him out because he has found salvation or is a changed man. Well we know that electrocution burns heads, hanging sometimes decapitates, firing squad causes stress to the shooter. I've got it.....what about the guillotine. Its quick, efficient and as far as I know has no DO OVERS.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.