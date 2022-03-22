 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gas Price Gouging and Gov. Ducey
Letter: Gas Price Gouging and Gov. Ducey

As a result of the Russian attack against the Ukraine, gas prices have exploded globally. Arizonan drivers are suffering from the additional costs like everyone else, but Gov. Ducey refuses to help, blaming the Biden government as the culprit due to its ban on the Keystone XL pipeline since 2021. Ducey seems not to know anything about global energy politics and the basic economic factors. The Keystone pipeline would have shipped dirty oil extracted from Canadian tar sand down to New Orleans and from there to China, which would have had no impact on oil supplies in Arizona. The US imports only ca. 3 % of its oil needs from Russia, which is now cut off and could be easily substituted by our own production. The price explosion is hence not justified, and gouging of the consumers. Gov. Ducey could bring some assistance to the consumers, but he prefers to politicize the actual situation to the detriment of all Arizonans.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

