Letter: Gas Prices, Inflation, and Insurrection

I’ve lived through times when gasoline prices have risen dramatically. America adapted to the new reality and moved on.

I’ve lived through times when inflation was high. Economic policies were instituted and inflation subsided.

There has never before been a time when there was not a peaceful transition of power following a Presidential election. That is until Donald Trump decided that he would not adhere to that tradition. Instead, he and his supporters launched on extra-judicial campaign to overturn the results of the election. Their efforts culminated in the January 6th mob attack on the Capital trying to prevent the counting of the votes of the Electoral College; they failed.

But now, in Arizona, we are presented with Republican slate of candidates who are all election deniers; they are no different than those who stormed our capital. Arizona has the opportunity to show the nation and the world that we value our democracy over all else.

Thomas Hefley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

