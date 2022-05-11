Letter: Gas Prices

Today (May 10, 2022) gasoline prices hit an all time high. I noticed over the years that there is normally a correlation between crude oil prices and the price of gasoline

Crude oil prices are currently trading at between $110 and $113 a barrel. North Dakota crude i trading at below $88 a barrel The highest price ever was just below $148 a barrel.

Why is gasoline so much higher when crude oil is trading so much lower than peak?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

