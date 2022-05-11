 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gas Prices

  • Comments

Today (May 10, 2022) gasoline prices hit an all time high. I noticed over the years that there is normally a correlation between crude oil prices and the price of gasoline

Crude oil prices are currently trading at between $110 and $113 a barrel. North Dakota crude i trading at below $88 a barrel The highest price ever was just below $148 a barrel.

Why is gasoline so much higher when crude oil is trading so much lower than peak?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No on Prop 411

The adage of truth being the first real casualty of war (including war on the poor) is substantiated by the proposed $750 million “Proposition…

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News