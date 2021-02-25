Letter: Gas Prices

I'm sure everyone is aware of the rapidly increase of gasoline prices. While I firmly believe that we need to do as much as possible to reduce green houses gases, the reality is that we still rely on 75% fossil fuels for energy. Biden's decision to stop all oil production from federal lands is the reason . He not only eliminated a lot of oil production, but also eliminated US jobs. He would rather send the jobs and money to the middle eastern countries. I can't wait until gasoline prices go back to $4.00 a barrel.
John Thomas
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.