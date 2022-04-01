 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gas Prices

  • Comments

So gasoline prices are up about a dollar over the past year.

If you drive a 20 mpg vehicle 10,000 miles per year, you use about 500 gallons of gas, which now costs an extra $500.

Keep in mind that over the past year, there have been 3 rounds of COVID stimulus payments:

1. $1200 per adult, $500 per child

2. $600 per adult, $600 per child

3. $1400 per adult, $1400 per child

Total:

$3200 per adult, $2500 per child

Compared to $500 per year extra for gas?

Anthony Vassallo

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

