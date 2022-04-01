Letter: Gas Prices

So gasoline prices are up about a dollar over the past year.
If you drive a 20 mpg vehicle 10,000 miles per year, you use about 500 gallons of gas, which now costs an extra $500.
Keep in mind that over the past year, there have been 3 rounds of COVID stimulus payments:
1. $1200 per adult, $500 per child
2. $600 per adult, $600 per child
3. $1400 per adult, $1400 per child
Total:
$3200 per adult, $2500 per child
Compared to $500 per year extra for gas?
Anthony Vassallo
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.