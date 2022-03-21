 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gas prices
Letter: Gas prices

I was taken aback by Gov. Ducey's comment, referring to rising gas prices, that "It's like nothing we've seen in our lifetime." At first I thought that perhaps the governor's lifetime has only been a couple of decades long, but of course he would probably not have been able to win the state's highest office as an adolescent. Then I realized that Ducey's "lifetime" is indeed a lot shorter than that of many of his constituents, myself included, for whom memories of the 1970s have not faded away, in spite of our comparatively protracted "lifetimes."

Steve Robinson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

