Letter: Gas tax

Senator Mark Kelly recently introduced a bill in
the Senate to eliminate the federal gas tax of nineteen cents a gallon for the next year to bring down the cost of gasoline.
The gas tax is deposited into the highway trust fund for highway improvement and repairs.
The federal gas tax has not increased in twenty eight years even though alternative fueled vehicles which pay no gas taxes and hybrids with increased fuel mileage has caused the highway trust fund to operate at a deficit.
Any deficit in trust fund is supplemented by the general operating fund.
Our country is currently thirty trillion dollars in debt. Apparently no one is concerned about what happens when the interest on the national debt becomes greater than its income.
DO NOT eliminate the federal gas taxes.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
