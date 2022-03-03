 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gas tax
View Comments

Letter: Gas tax

  • Comments

Senator Mark Kelly recently introduced a bill in

the Senate to eliminate the federal gas tax of nineteen cents a gallon for the next year to bring down the cost of gasoline.

The gas tax is deposited into the highway trust fund for highway improvement and repairs.

The federal gas tax has not increased in twenty eight years even though alternative fueled vehicles which pay no gas taxes and hybrids with increased fuel mileage has caused the highway trust fund to operate at a deficit.

Any deficit in trust fund is supplemented by the general operating fund.

Our country is currently thirty trillion dollars in debt. Apparently no one is concerned about what happens when the interest on the national debt becomes greater than its income.

DO NOT eliminate the federal gas taxes.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News