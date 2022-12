Although the word "gaslighting," (manipulating, misleading, grossly deceitful behavior) is Merriam-Webster's word of the year, if it were up to me, I'd tie it with the word "delusion," fixed and immovable false beliefs, misjudgments of realty that are obviously visible and clear-cut, but the believer can't be convinced of the objective truth no matter the proof or evidence (i.e., the grass isn't green, it's pink.)