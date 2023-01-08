 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gasoline prices

Dear the Arizona Daily Star newsletter,

Even with recent drops, gas prices are becoming a big issue for the citizens of Arizona. With rising inflation, the cost of living is becoming much higher for the average resident of the United States.

From 2021-2022, the gas inflation rate was 33.49%, the 5th-highest of any year since the 1920s. This has made gas pricing more inflated than other goods. This is especially an issue in not-so-dense cities, like Tucson, where people need their vehicles to go from place to place.

If people are using their cars all the time, the gas prices are going to take a higher toll on their pocketbooks. Carpooling is one great solution to this issue, and can also help reduce carbon emissions on the planet, as less gasoline is being used.

Large entities, such as energy companies, should reduce gasoline prices, and more people should carpool, because of the rising prices and negative effect on our planet.

Thanks,

Will Daschbach, age 14

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
