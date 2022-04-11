Letter: Gatting at Putin

With a KGB background, Vladimir Putin was quoted by US former Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates as saying, “I’ve got to fix what Lenin broke and Stalin couldn’t fix.” Putin was referring to the Soviet Constitution that allowed the right of former USSR nations to secede. The terrorism of Stalin, by Putin’ standards, was too weak.

Rule of Law merely inhibits restoration of Russian Greatness. Putin’s National Security Objectives to restore greatness go beyond utilizing the Russian Army and Navy and using the Wagner Group of mercenary terrorists in order to upend World Order is unlawful.

Terrorist groups and Vladimir Putin do not operate under the Rule of Law. Let us begin to implement stealthy legal due processes.

Prosecution of criminal actions from any individual, group, or nation in a timely manner is essential to International Law in order to reestablish global stability.

Mary Charlotte Kidd

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

