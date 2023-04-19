First, being gay or transgender is not a choice. Being heterosexual is not a choice., but most people accept this sexual orientation. These issues get complicated. I am a retired psychologist and I learned something about this early in my career. I went to an ICU to evaluate a young woman who had attempted suicide. I asked her "Why?" She said that her girlfriend had left her. I said, "Oh, you are gay." She replied, "No. I was just in love with this particular person." So, some people in same-sex relationships do not identify as gay and guess what? Some people in heterosexual relationships may be gay. We need to understand that relationships are not easily defined. Under the best of circumstances, relationships can be challenging. It would be nice if we gave people as much support as possible for whatever they are dealing with.