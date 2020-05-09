Letter: Geese and Ganders
View Comments

Letter: Geese and Ganders

There’s an old saying that goes “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” There’s a strong push on the part of the Trump administration and a number of state governors to re-open the country in order to get our economy moving again. In this scenario, the American people are the geese being urged to get back to work, to shopping, movies, gyms, salons, and spas. The over-riding re-election concerns of those in power are the shrinking economy and soaring unemployment numbers, but where are those decision makers? They’re the ganders, most likely sitting safely in sanitized offices with plenty of access to testing and all the safeguards that power brings. Let’s see the ganders standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the cooks, dishwashers, nursing home caregivers, and all the rest of the working people of our country. Then we can believe it’s truly safe for us geese to return to normal.

Mona Udstuen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News