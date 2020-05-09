Letter: Geese and Ganders

There’s an old saying that goes “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” There’s a strong push on the part of the Trump administration and a number of state governors to re-open the country in order to get our economy moving again. In this scenario, the American people are the geese being urged to get back to work, to shopping, movies, gyms, salons, and spas. The over-riding re-election concerns of those in power are the shrinking economy and soaring unemployment numbers, but where are those decision makers? They’re the ganders, most likely sitting safely in sanitized offices with plenty of access to testing and all the safeguards that power brings. Let’s see the ganders standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the cooks, dishwashers, nursing home caregivers, and all the rest of the working people of our country. Then we can believe it’s truly safe for us geese to return to normal.
Mona Udstuen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
