Letter: Gender and skin color irrelevant to VP candidates' qualifications

Re: the Aug. 8 letter "Biden's VP will be politically correct."
The writer states that the pressure to select a “Black Woman” leads to the question “Do we want another inexperienced person heading the country…?” The implication is that any black woman selected will be inexperienced. Joe Biden is considering a number of very qualified and experienced candidates for his VP choice, several of whom are black women. Whether intended or not, this letter demonstrates a clear and unfounded prejudice against gender and/or skin color, still tragically so widespread in our country. I hope and pray that continued education and advocacy, such as through the Black Lives Matter movement, will help to enlighten and change this type of thinking.
Robin Gwozdz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
