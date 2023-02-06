Public discussion of the following should aid understanding of the complexity of human gender issues.

The American Psychological Association defines gender identity as, "A person's deeply-felt, inherent sense of being a boy, a man, or a male; a girl, a woman, or a female; or an alternative gender (e.g., genderqueer, gender nonconforming, gender neutral) that may or may not correspond to a person's sex assigned at birth or to a person's primary or secondary sex characteristics"

).The authors of a meaningful study hypothesize that gender identity is a multifactorial complex trait with a heritable polygenic component. They argue that increasing the awareness of the biological diversity underlying gender identity development is relevant to all domains of social, medical, and neuroscience research and foundational for reducing health disparities and promoting human-rights protections for gender minorities."

Let the thoughtful discussion proceed!

John Hughes

Foothills