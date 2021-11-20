 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: General Flynn Is At It Again
View Comments

Letter: General Flynn Is At It Again

  • Comments

Retired and Disgraced General Flynn apparently has appointed himself as the new Pope of the United States by announcing that the USA has to have one religion. Does he think that since the United States is a melting pot, everybody's religion can also be melted down to an amalgam — as long as it's Christian — right? Or does he think that we can mandate everyone into becoming a Christian? He was also OK with banning the muslims. So, his Christianity is exclusive. No Jews allowed either, I’m guessing. Gosh, I’m no historical scholar but this sounds familiar; something to do with a Third Reich or something. As a chaplain in the US military and the VA for over thirty years, I don’t see anything General Flynn has done or said that aligns with the teachings of Jesus. So, whatever Christianity he’s talking about must be the distorted and satanic perverted kind ascribed by the KKK and the Nazis — neo or otherwise — and their ilk.

Melvin Brinkley

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News