Letter: General Flynn Is At It Again

Retired and Disgraced General Flynn apparently has appointed himself as the new Pope of the United States by announcing that the USA has to have one religion. Does he think that since the United States is a melting pot, everybody's religion can also be melted down to an amalgam — as long as it's Christian — right? Or does he think that we can mandate everyone into becoming a Christian? He was also OK with banning the muslims. So, his Christianity is exclusive. No Jews allowed either, I’m guessing. Gosh, I’m no historical scholar but this sounds familiar; something to do with a Third Reich or something. As a chaplain in the US military and the VA for over thirty years, I don’t see anything General Flynn has done or said that aligns with the teachings of Jesus. So, whatever Christianity he’s talking about must be the distorted and satanic perverted kind ascribed by the KKK and the Nazis — neo or otherwise — and their ilk.
Melvin Brinkley
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.