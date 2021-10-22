Letter: General Powell deserves a Republican reaction!

Elected Republicans and Republican candidates have demonstrated extreme cowardice by their refusal to reject former president Trump's "Big Lie". But, with the death of General Colin Powell, they have sunk lower: They have demonstrated severe moral bankruptcy by not refuting Trump's attack on General Powell's claiming he was a RINO and a warmonger. It seems to be too much for Republicans to not merely defend Powell's heroic reputation but to put the lie to Trump's slander!
Barbara Benjamin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.