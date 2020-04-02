Letter: GENERATION C

Everyone is hunkered down, talking head TV Md's emphasizing humans are animals requiring social interaction (not just playing mahjong on line, cooking, cleaning, betting horses)consider the next world wide benchmark: THE BABY BOOM of 2021 ca. 12/20-1/?/21.
Hello Kimberly Clark, Gerber, Procter and Gamble, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, Johnson and Johnson etc. LETS BE READY to tackle the onslught of Generation C, with better planning than the current providers. Here's an 8+ month HEADS UP, as opposed to just a few weeks.: plenty of maternity beds, streaming disney programming, and unstrained OB-GYN clinics, mid wives a go go........
For those who recall the 9 month boom following the great blackout of New York in '65 brace yourselves. This will be the BIG ONE.
As we all define our own versions of social interaction, let's be smart. Fom the Aleutians to South Africa, a new generation is in the works, so to speak. Some might say not soon enough. I'll leave that to the historians.
BAIRD THOMPSON
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
