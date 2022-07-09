 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Generations of amity and humanity have turned to disdain

Growing up in Chicago in the 1950s, we witnessed real people, everywhere. Democrats and Republicans, drinking tea and discussing the country’s problems. Empathy was the rule - back then. Parents had grown up during the Depression and WWII. So what could ever be that bad?

In a few weeks, most of America will forget this shooting. Shameful.

Today, Democrats empathize with the people of Highland Park, Sandy Hill, Parkland, Las Vegas, Buffalo, Uvalde and the next city to be attacked by cowards, hiding behind ski masks or cowering on a rooftop. They call for help from a deaf and apathetic Radical Party supporting assault weapons that create these mass shootings. Why do these dispassionate politicians support the massacres?

They need the support of their laid-back rural gun-toters to which they cater and their superficial thoughts and prayers, which the Supreme Court approves.

Arianna Huffington said it best, “So, to sum up, the Supreme Court’s week: life begins at conception and ends in a mass shooting.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

