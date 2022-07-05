Letter: GENESIS 2:7: Life begins with a child's first breath

Christianity is attempting to make America a theocratic country by trying to erase the fact that this country was founded in 1620 by Pilgrims who came to the new world for religious freedom.

Radicals, including five members of the Activist Supreme Court, are trying to create a theocracy in America.

Over the past few weeks, court rulings have shown an unveiled prejudice favoring Christianity and the right - Roe v. Wade, taxpayer money to parochial schools and forced prayer by a football coach.

The far-right used religion and Christian morals to decide Roe, not fact. They attempted confusion about when life begins. It is correct, abortion is not in the Constitution, but the Fourth Amendment is - ‘The right of the people to be secure in their person…’

Genesis 2:7 states, in no uncertain terms, when life begins. God answers that question himself. He forms a figure from the Earth, but it does not become Adam until God "breathes into him the breath of life, and he became man."

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

