Letter: genius/covidiot

Enumerating all the resources for avoiding COVID 19, no one on earth had more than Trump. He was warned early and made fully cognizant of the highly contagious nature of the virus. He wantonly chose not to share that information with the people he was supposed to be safeguarding. The self described "stable genius" ignored three simple rules and now finds himself battling a disease that he mendaciously thrust upon millions. Karma or covidiocy?
Regardless of his medical journey's outcome, acolytes will continue their support. Like many, their critical thinking skills are suspect when forced to collide head on with their beliefs.
Will November 3rd find Trump on a ventilator? 2020 just keeps getting stranger.
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
