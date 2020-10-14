 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: genius/covidiot
View Comments

Letter: genius/covidiot

Enumerating all the resources for avoiding COVID 19, no one on earth had more than Trump. He was warned early and made fully cognizant of the highly contagious nature of the virus. He wantonly chose not to share that information with the people he was supposed to be safeguarding. The self described "stable genius" ignored three simple rules and now finds himself battling a disease that he mendaciously thrust upon millions. Karma or covidiocy?

Regardless of his medical journey's outcome, acolytes will continue their support. Like many, their critical thinking skills are suspect when forced to collide head on with their beliefs.

Will November 3rd find Trump on a ventilator? 2020 just keeps getting stranger.

rick cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News