Letter: Genocide

Stuart Brody, in his excellent article describing his trip to Auschwitz, asked, “ Could a holocaust happen in America?”

My answer is, yes. Consider the manner in which the United States treated our indigenous population and our four million Black slaves and their descendants. We finally passed an anti lynching law in 2022. We did not ratify the UN Genocide Convention, passed in 1948, until 1988.

Recently, the Texas GOP included in their platform a plank stating that gays are abnormal. In 2022, over 300 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation have been proposed.

During WW 2, citizens of nations occupied by Nazi Germany collaborated in the extermination of their Jewish neighbors. The government of Croatia built its own concentration camps and killed two thirds of the Jewish population. French police in Paris rounded up Jewish children for deportation to Auschwitz.

Is the United States different? No. We have political leaders and a segment of our population that could lead and participate in a genocide. We must be on guard.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side