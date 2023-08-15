How we address one another is important; dignity and respect go a long way in promoting useful communication.

The use of the word gentleman in describing a perpetrator of a criminal act devalues the concept itself. The murderer, rapist, arsonist is certainly not a gentleman. Reporters in print and on television frequently use the word as in “the FBI apprehended the gentleman”. Lazy and thoughtless. Perhaps a minor observation, but it does diminish the concept - one our society needs more than ever.