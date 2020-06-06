Letter: George Floyd protests

Dear George Floyd,
I am so very sad that you were killed and won’t be here to watch your children grow up, to attend family celebrations and to do all the things you hoped to do with your life. However I want you to know that you have a big legacy. As we watched a racist bully snuff out your life the feeling of fury grew until thousands filled streets across America to say this must stop. It is your legacy that individuals and institutions must question how they think and how they act. We cannot give your life back but your death demonstrates profoundly there is no time to waste for all of us to fight racism. God help us.
Nancy Rochman
Midtown
