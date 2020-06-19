Letter: George Floyd

The cop who snuffed out the life of George Floyd by kneeling for almost 9 minutes on his neck is named Chauvin. In what amounts to a cosmic irony the definition of “chauvinist” is “a person displaying aggressive or exaggerated patriotism.” It is uncomfortable to note here also that my last name sounds very like his.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
