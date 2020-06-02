Letter: George Floyd
Those officers should receive the highest type of sentence for committing this heinous act of cruelty.

I believe the police were called after Floyd presented a counterfeit twenty dollar bill. How many times have you given a twenty and watched the cashier run a crayon over it. This incident is tragic because of the consequences.

I understand the deep feeling of concern by people of color and the knowledge that they were kept in virtual bondage for 100 years after the end of the Civil War. That does not mean that we should not take every means possible to stop the violence from those who take advantage of these occurrences to create disorder.

I care about my country. I fear for our future if we cannot find a way to live together judged by the content of our character not by skin color as a great man once said.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

