Letter: George Washington's Farewell Address
Letter: George Washington's Farewell Address

When I scanned George Washington's Farewell Address in the Inauguration issue of the Arizona Daily Star, I discovered I was angry. Though the founders of this democracy were brilliant men, they were also hypocrites. Each one, including Washington, owned slaves. Our revered constitution was written only for white male landowners. How was that a reflection of equal opportunity? African Americans were not equal, they were enslaved. Indigenous people were not equal, they were chased off their land. Women were not equal, they had no privileges. Growing up, I learned only the white male version of US history. I was so indoctrinated, I didn't even question it.! Where were the women? Where were the African Americans? Where were the Native Americans? Where were the Latin-ex, the Asians, and other minorities too many to mention? As Biden and Harris take the reins of our country, I look for a new story. There is so much more to tell and I'm tired of being angry.

Waverly Farrell

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

