In today's edition (May 25) you printed an opinion piece by George Will that contained the following statement. " A life that is human begins at conception. This is a tenet not of abstruse theology but of elementary biology. "

This is not true. In fact I will go so far as to say it's a lie. Biology says nothing at all about when things begin. It is true that many Biologists will say that a human life begins at conception, but they are being guided in their thinking by their own beliefs. Picking a starting point for human life is a political and religious choice. Incorporating that choice into law is a violation of the 1st Amendment.