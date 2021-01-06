Letter: Georgia elections

I am so confused about the election. Trump claims that the elections were tainted, but obviously only in places where he lost. Then to compound his craziness, he is going to Georgia to campaign where he has already called the election process rigged, presumably against him since he cannot blackmail Georgia officials into "finding" more votes for him. Why do people who claim to be Americans follow a person who is trying to subvert our most cherished American institution?
Cindy Schiesel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.