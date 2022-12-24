Letter: Georgia Senate Runoff

At a 2016 campaign rally, Donald Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay?

While Herschel Walker hasn’t made a similar statement about doing that on Peachtree Street, in Atlanta, he might have said that even if, hypothetically speaking, he had encouraged, facilitated, and paid for one or more abortions, he wouldn’t lose any pro-life (anti abortion) voters.

On November 8th, across the United States, democracy was on the ballot. On December 6th, in Georgia, hypocrisy is.

Rick Singer

Oro Valley