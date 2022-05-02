 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Germany finally stands up to Russia!

In light of the Russian war against Ukraine, it is unbelievable that Nicholas Goldberg, Op-Ed columnist for the LA Times, severely warns against Germany’s effort to strengthen its military. It’s true, there is a “Zeitenwende,” the military budget is getting a huge influx, and Germany is also delivering considerable amounts of weapons to Ukraine (not enough!). But to raise the scepter of Nazi Germany in this context is outlandish and a reflection of an utter misunderstanding of what the Russian attack really means for all of the West. The fall of Ukraine would have been a direct endangerment of all of Eastern, and then also Western Europe. Talking about “militarized rivalry in Europe” is a dangerous mischaracterization of Russian strategies, putting the blame for the war on both sides. Goldberg does not want to cheer for German military build-up; so does he hence believe that Putin is entitled to conquer any country west of its borders? Germany is a bulwark of defense for the entire West!

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

