Letter: Gerrymandering
Mr Jeff Hartman an educator, in his recent OP Ed wrote “ Congressional leadership, that through gerrymandering and the way we fund elections, is unaccountable to the American people. This is particularly true in the Senate”. Unless I am misreading Mr. Hartman’s statement, It is impossible to gerrymander a US Senate election because the voting area is defined by immovable state borders.

Andrew Gullo

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

