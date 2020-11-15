Letter: Gerrymandering

Mr Jeff Hartman an educator, in his recent OP Ed wrote “ Congressional leadership, that through gerrymandering and the way we fund elections, is unaccountable to the American people. This is particularly true in the Senate”. Unless I am misreading Mr. Hartman’s statement, It is impossible to gerrymander a US Senate election because the voting area is defined by immovable state borders.
Andrew Gullo
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
