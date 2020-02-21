Re: the Feb. 19 letter "Gerson confused in his morality."
I would like to clarify some of the points made. As a retired health care professional I am convinced no one is "pro-abortion" even those who perform the procedure.
Laws prohibiting abortion can be seen as unjust laws. As a Public Health Nurse in Los Angeles prior to Rowe vs. Wade the middle class and above were always able to obtain safe abortions while others were left to procedures that could lead to death or a life of pain. Therefore we see a law that was not only un-enfoceable but discriminatory. This may be true for laws dealing with end of life issues. It is sad no effort is made to discover root causes for these procedures. One only has to look at the teachings of Jesus.
The writer mentions God's judgement. I spent 16 years in Catholic schools where I was taught about God's love and Mercy.
Gloria DiCenso-Sprietsma
North side
