Letter: Gerson is not morally confused
View Comments

Letter: Gerson is not morally confused

Re: the Feb. 19 letter "Gerson confused in his morality."

I too am a Catholic and do not agree with the writer that our Church tells us who we can and cannot vote for. Moral issues are vast and complex and Catholics are told to follow their well-formed consciences, which for me means being very well informed. I don't believe any candidate is pro-abortion. No one wants to kill babies! Some are pro-choice, which is honoring the free will God bestowed on everyone. During and after the mother's choice, let's help her and her baby in all ways necessary to provide quality life without judgment.

When I stand before God in final judgment, I will say that I voted not to re-elect the most immoral, corrupt, life-destroying president in the history of my country and God will say, "Well done, good and faithful servant."

Sister Karen Berry, OSF

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News