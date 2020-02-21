Letter: Gerson is not morally confused

Re: the Feb. 19 letter "Gerson confused in his morality."
I too am a Catholic and do not agree with the writer that our Church tells us who we can and cannot vote for. Moral issues are vast and complex and Catholics are told to follow their well-formed consciences, which for me means being very well informed. I don't believe any candidate is pro-abortion. No one wants to kill babies! Some are pro-choice, which is honoring the free will God bestowed on everyone. During and after the mother's choice, let's help her and her baby in all ways necessary to provide quality life without judgment.
When I stand before God in final judgment, I will say that I voted not to re-elect the most immoral, corrupt, life-destroying president in the history of my country and God will say, "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Sister Karen Berry, OSF
Midtown
