Letter: Gestapo Unleashed

Isn't it interesting at this time when we are honoring the memory of a man of such character as Congressman John Lewis we are seeing battles on our streets once again? Mr. Lewis stood up for what he felt was right, for justice and equality for all.
Our present leader calls those that are doing the same anarchist and terrorist. When he feels he can do and get away with whatever he wants. Like unleashing disguised federal forces to kidnap citizen off the street.
How much more of our democracy and civil liberties can be taken away at the whim of the tyrant in charge?
How many more of the laws to protect us and our environment can be dissolved by his pin?
Jack Lemons
East side
