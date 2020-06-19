Letter: GESTAPO?

Given the use of force by various federal governmental agencies on mostly peaceful protestors, deemed (erroneously) as left-wing extremist groups, It would be helpful to compare what the Trump administration has been doing with the rise of Nazi-ism in 1930's Germany. Judge for yourself and take action in November.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
