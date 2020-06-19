Letter: GESTAPO?
View Comments

Letter: GESTAPO?

Given the use of force by various federal governmental agencies on mostly peaceful protestors, deemed (erroneously) as left-wing extremist groups, It would be helpful to compare what the Trump administration has been doing with the rise of Nazi-ism in 1930's Germany. Judge for yourself and take action in November.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News