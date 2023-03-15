Former VP Mike Pence is planning to fight a subpoena by the special council investigating efforts by Trump to overturn the 2020 election. Really? For Pete's sake, get a spine Pence! Trump didn't do anything to stop the rioters who wanted to kill you, and now you don't want to testify against him? Think of the message this sends to Americans, not to mention the effect on your chances of getting elected President in 2024. I am ashamed and disappointed in you.