Letter: Get Down to Business, Congress

Here we sit, digesting and mourning yet another mass shooting at a school, drowning in our thoughts and prayers and the sense of complete helplessness. Again. Will our elected representatives finally provide a true common-sense solution to this problem? Or perhaps we could hope that they might be spending quality time and dialogue updating our hopelessly ineffectual immigration policies. Most politicians who aren’t simply inciting fear with their base will admit that comprehensive immigration reform is the answer to our “border problems.” But are they working on these HARD issues that require bipartisan effort? Of course NOT. But take heart, Arizona: Congress is doing a deep dive into UFOs…clearly of pressing import to our national interests. Right? Please neighbors, let’s hold our elected officials accountable for getting hard work done, rather than simply posturing and campaigning. Let’s insist they GET TO WORK!