Letter: Get off Senator Sinema's back
An independent view on the political storm over Senator Sinemas's Party loyalty. First, when joining a political party no one takes an oath to support 100% of the political positions one's registered Party adopts. That "100% Party loyalty" viewpoint is held mostly by Party members who are ardent and active in political affairs. Secondly. Senator Sinema doesn't need instructions on "how to vote" from anyone. She has both an Educational Doctorate and a Law Degree which should validate her ability to thoroughly evaluate the social and fiscal aspects of proposed Legislation. If her political views are out of sync with yours, there's always 2024 to "get even".

Gordon Marvik

Northeast side

