Letter: Get Ready for Fake News

We can all expect Fake News on the virus situation, since hospitals and health organizations have been directed to report their COVID-19 data directly to the White House instead of the CDC. How perfect for Trump's continual game plan to downplay and minimize the reality of this pandemic. If you don't see or hear the truth about the exploding death numbers and burgeoning surges of virus, it doesn't exist or at the very least, it's not that big of a problem. "We're doing great!" "It's under control." "We're doing more testing than anyone."
On his recent visit to Atlanta, Trump not only didn't wear a mask, but didn't visit - let alone mention - the CDC.
Anyone who is duped by this lying, denying president deserves what we are getting. Unfortunately, the rest of us suffer, and many are dying, as a result of this complete and utter lack of leadership.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
