 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Get Ready for the Delay and the Show
View Comments

Letter: Get Ready for the Delay and the Show

American voters need to be prepared that we will NOT know who won the Presidential Election on Wednesday morning. Most republican voters will vote in person, and most democrat voters will vote by mail. This means that it will take time to count mail in votes, maybe days. I personally do not mind the delay in results if it means an accurate count and that more Americans voted safely. However; the delay will probably get the Trump voting conspiracy going. It may appear that he has won the election or that the election results are close before mail in votes can be counted. Get ready, it aught to be quite a show!

richard bechtold

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News