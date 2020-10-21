Letter: Get Ready for the Delay and the Show

American voters need to be prepared that we will NOT know who won the Presidential Election on Wednesday morning. Most republican voters will vote in person, and most democrat voters will vote by mail. This means that it will take time to count mail in votes, maybe days. I personally do not mind the delay in results if it means an accurate count and that more Americans voted safely. However; the delay will probably get the Trump voting conspiracy going. It may appear that he has won the election or that the election results are close before mail in votes can be counted. Get ready, it aught to be quite a show!
richard bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
