Letter: Get rid of the filibuster

I hope Kyrsten Sinema will reconsider her position on the filibuster, at least as to the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. At least THIRTY-THREE state legislatures, including our own, are considering bills making it harder to vote.
In Arizona, Republicans are trying to require that mail-in ballots be notarized. How available are notaries to Native American voters? They provided Biden and Kelly their margin of victory. Do Democrats think they can win without them?
THIRTY-TWO other states are trying the same or worse. The Voting Rights Act will not pass if it can be filibustered. It may be THE most important legislation this Sen. Sinema will ever consider.
The filibuster must be limited or ended.
Paul Lauritzen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.