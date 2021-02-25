 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Get rid of the filibuster
View Comments

Letter: Get rid of the filibuster

  • Comments

I hope Kyrsten Sinema will reconsider her position on the filibuster, at least as to the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. At least THIRTY-THREE state legislatures, including our own, are considering bills making it harder to vote.

In Arizona, Republicans are trying to require that mail-in ballots be notarized. How available are notaries to Native American voters? They provided Biden and Kelly their margin of victory. Do Democrats think they can win without them?

THIRTY-TWO other states are trying the same or worse. The Voting Rights Act will not pass if it can be filibustered. It may be THE most important legislation this Sen. Sinema will ever consider.

The filibuster must be limited or ended.

Paul Lauritzen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News