I believe we need to step back and get a bigger picture of our political system. #1 - Everyone is focused on the Mueller report to determine if President Trump conspired with the Russians. That's not the biggest issue. The big issue is that the Mueller report decisively concluded that the Russians tried to help Trump win the election. The Russians wanted Trump in the White House. What's wrong with that picture? Putin, dictator and former head of the KGB wanted Trump to be President. Get it. #2 - Out of 435 Representatives, two crossed political party lines to vote on impeachment of Trump. Does that mean that in 433 legislative districts the representatives voiced the wishes of their constituents? It is obvious that our system is a political party system that does not represent citizen voters. I'm not focused on whether or not Trump should be impeached. The real problem is representation of the American citizen.The vote was 99.5% along party lines. Could it be that if you don't vote the party line, you will not be supported by your party when your re-election comes up. Follow the money.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.