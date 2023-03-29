Re: the Feb. 20 letter "Debt grows under Biden."
The writer indicates “… no one has pointed out that during his presidency (two years) he (Biden) increased the total national debt by almost 50% from $21 trillion to $31 trillion”. Perhaps no one has pointed this out because it is factually untrue.
The national debt increased from $19.6 trillion in 2016 to $27.7 trillion in 2020. An increase of 41% with Trump as president.
The debt was $30.8 trillion for 2022. This represents an increase of 11% since Biden took office in 2021.
James Witkowski
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.