Letter: Get Vaccinated

I am fed up with the anti-covid-vacers! I come from a culture as a retired Army officer where us vs me, unit first was the buzzword. The many heroes we honor, those who either gave all or risked all, did so because the culture of common worth led to their individual sacrafiices. They didn’t say, “Screw you. What if your under 12 year old can’t be vaccinated, I’ll do my own thing.” Those heroes put us before me- period! In my myopic opinion, every child who can’t get vaccinated and dies from COVID is “killed” by those who want to exercise their “individual freedom,”and refuse to be vaccinated. Their refusal is tantamount to their pointing a gun at these children and pulling the triger! So, get the shot, immulate those military heroes you hold high and put we the community before you, the self-centered idiot!
Norman Patten
Midtown
